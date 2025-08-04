Vietnam’s key media delegation pays working visit to China

The launch ceremony of the Vietnam–China Media Exchange Program, themed “Both Comrades and Brothers – Together Toward the Future,” was held at the headquarters of Guangxi Daily in Nanning City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, on August 4.

The Vietnamese press delegation listens to a presentation on Guangxi Daily.

Representing the Vietnamese delegation were Mr. Pham Duy Binh, Consul General of Vietnam in Nanning; Ms. Nguyen Thu Ha, Deputy Director of the Department of Personnel Organization and International Cooperation at the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) — the leading agency of the delegation; along with representatives from major Vietnamese media outlets, including the Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television (VTV), Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Hung Yen Radio and Television, Vietnamnet, VnExpress, Quang Ninh Provincial Media Center, and The World and Vietnam Report.

The Vietnamese press delegation at the working session

On the Chinese side, attendees included Mr. Liu Kun, Editor-in-Chief of Guangxi Daily; Mr. Xue Bin, Second-Level Supervisor at the Press Office of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; Mr. Liang Yankun, Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and External Exchange under the Press Office of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; and senior officials from Guangxi Daily’s editorial departments and media centers.

Leaders of Guangxi Daily share insights on the application of AI in the newspaper’s production and publishing processes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Thu Ha — also the head of the Vietnamese press delegation — expressed sincere appreciation for the warm and thoughtful welcome extended by Guangxi Daily. She praised the initiative to organize the media exchange program, which brought together leading media agencies from Vietnam.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thu Ha, in recent years, Chinese media outlets — particularly Guangxi Daily — have established effective cooperation with Vietnamese counterparts, contributing to enhanced mutual understanding and stronger bilateral friendship. This exchange program, she noted, provides further opportunities for both sides to share professional expertise, enhance journalistic capacity, and advance media development amid rapid digital transformation.

Representatives from both sides exchange commemorative gifts.

From the Chinese side, Editor-in-Chief Liu Kun highlighted that Guangxi Daily currently circulates over 300,000 copies daily and is actively expanding its digital presence, with a strong emphasis on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into content production and editorial workflows.

“The use of AI in content creation and editorial review has enabled us to produce dynamic, diverse, and platform-adaptable media products, particularly for major social media platforms in China,” said Mr. Liu Kun.

The Vietnamese press delegation poses for a commemorative photo at Guangxi Daily on the afternoon of August 4, 2025.

By Chien Dung – Translated by Thuy Doan