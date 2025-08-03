National

Rach Mieu 2 Bridge ready to be open to traffic

After more than three years of construction, the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project, which links the Mekong Delta provinces of Dong Thap and Vinh Long, has reached 99.1 percent completion as of early August 2025.

Rach Mieu 2 Bridge is ready to be open to traffic. (Photo: SGGP)
Green corridors both sides of the access road leading to Rach Mieu 2 Bridge in Dong Thap Province (Photo: SGGP)

The bridge is expected to be officially inaugurated and open to traffic in time for Vietnam’s celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

Rach Mieu 2 Bridge will be the seventh span across the Tien River, following the Rach Mieu, Cao Lanh, My Thuan, My Thuan 2, Ham Luong, and Co Chien bridges. Once operational, the new bridge is expected to ease the heavy traffic load currently placed on the existing Rach Mieu Bridge, a notorious bottleneck in the Mekong Delta region.

By alleviating chronic congestion and improving regional connectivity, the project is poised to unlock new momentum for socioeconomic development in the Mekong Delta.

Authorities have installed lighting systems on the bridge. (Photo: SGGP)
A load test has been conducted on Rach Mieu 2 Bridge. (Photo: SGGP)
Construction activities are being carried out during the night. (Photo: SGGP)
Construction teams mobilize specialized equipment to accelerate final stages of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge. (Photo: SGGP)
