Local authorities seek support for Ngoc Linh ginseng growers following storm

A total of 26,486 Ngoc Linh ginseng plants in Mang Ri Commune, Quang Ngai Province were damaged by storm No. 3 (Wipha), with estimated losses exceeding VND11.7 billion (US$445,563).

Facing the heavy losses, local authorities have proposed urgent support for residents to restore their ginseng gardens as soon as possible.

On August 2, Chairman of the Mang Ri Commune People's Committee Pham Xuan Quang reported that following provincial directives, the local government mobilized forces to coordinate with hamlet authorities and residents to assess damage to Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation areas affected by the storm.

Deputy Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Duc Tuy (left) treks through the forest to inspect Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation areas in Mang Ri Commune.

According to the assessment, a total of 26,486 Ngoc Linh ginseng plants sustained damage throughout the commune, comprising 20,782 plants aged one to four years and 5,704 plants aged five years and older. The overall damage is estimated at VND11.72 billion (US$445,563).

The disaster has impacted 189 households as well as areas of ginseng cultivation managed by the commune.

The devastation is beyond what the commune can handle alone, so local authorities called for urgent support to the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee to help locals overcome the aftermath and regain stability.

Currently, the local authorities have been helping people clear debris, care for their ginseng crops and protect against post-storm disease.

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong