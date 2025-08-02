National

Local authorities seek support for Ngoc Linh ginseng growers following storm

SGGPO

A total of 26,486 Ngoc Linh ginseng plants in Mang Ri Commune, Quang Ngai Province were damaged by storm No. 3 (Wipha), with estimated losses exceeding VND11.7 billion (US$445,563).

Facing the heavy losses, local authorities have proposed urgent support for residents to restore their ginseng gardens as soon as possible.

On August 2, Chairman of the Mang Ri Commune People's Committee Pham Xuan Quang reported that following provincial directives, the local government mobilized forces to coordinate with hamlet authorities and residents to assess damage to Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation areas affected by the storm.

gfdg-7416-2705.jpeg
Deputy Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Duc Tuy (left) treks through the forest to inspect Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation areas in Mang Ri Commune.

According to the assessment, a total of 26,486 Ngoc Linh ginseng plants sustained damage throughout the commune, comprising 20,782 plants aged one to four years and 5,704 plants aged five years and older. The overall damage is estimated at VND11.72 billion (US$445,563).

The disaster has impacted 189 households as well as areas of ginseng cultivation managed by the commune.

dgsfff-2611-3659.jpeg
A total of 26,486 Ngoc Linh ginseng plants in Mang Ri Commune are damaged by storm No. 3.

The devastation is beyond what the commune can handle alone, so local authorities called for urgent support to the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee to help locals overcome the aftermath and regain stability.

Currently, the local authorities have been helping people clear debris, care for their ginseng crops and protect against post-storm disease.

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ngoc Linh ginseng growers urgent support for residents Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation areas storm No. 3 (Wipha)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn