Business

Vietnamese goods dominate Christmas market

With their beautiful designs and reasonable prices, Vietnamese products are dominating the Christmas market, and preferred by many domestic customers.

xmas-4841.jpg
The festive season atmosphere is particularly exciting in Hang Luoc, Hang Ma, and Luong Van Can, the main streets selling deco items in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Faux Christmas trees, Santa's sleigh, and reindeer, begin popping up and lighting up all over the capital city, particularly in such streets as Hang Luoc, Hang Ma and Luong Van Can which sell deco items.

Local firms have churned out various Christmas accessories like pine cones, Santa suits, snow princess dresses, and Christmas trees, whose prices are higher than those imported, but not too much.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc from Bac Tu Liem district said she prefers made-in-Vietnam products as they are hand-made, with diverse designs and affordable prices.

Apart from holiday deco items, the shops also offer Santa suit rentals to meet the increasing demand over the past years.

Experts suggested consumers select products of prestigious facilities, and pay more attention to their origin and quality to ensure that they are safe for their children.

Vietnamplus

Tags

christmas market Vietnamese goods Faux Christmas trees Santa's sleigh Santa suit rentals

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn