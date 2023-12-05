Vietnamese goods dominate Christmas market

With their beautiful designs and reasonable prices, Vietnamese products are dominating the Christmas market, and preferred by many domestic customers.

The festive season atmosphere is particularly exciting in Hang Luoc, Hang Ma, and Luong Van Can, the main streets selling deco items in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Faux Christmas trees, Santa's sleigh, and reindeer, begin popping up and lighting up all over the capital city, particularly in such streets as Hang Luoc, Hang Ma and Luong Van Can which sell deco items.

Local firms have churned out various Christmas accessories like pine cones, Santa suits, snow princess dresses, and Christmas trees, whose prices are higher than those imported, but not too much.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc from Bac Tu Liem district said she prefers made-in-Vietnam products as they are hand-made, with diverse designs and affordable prices.

Apart from holiday deco items, the shops also offer Santa suit rentals to meet the increasing demand over the past years.

Experts suggested consumers select products of prestigious facilities, and pay more attention to their origin and quality to ensure that they are safe for their children.

