Vietnamese-French collectors donate Vietnamese paintings to HCMC

A Vietnamese-French couple, Mr. Le Tat Luyen and his wife, Thuy Khue in Paris handed over a collection of around 200 paintings of the late painter Le Ba Dang to HCMC on June 26.

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City high-ranking officials led by Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue who is on a business trip to France paid a visit to the Vietnamese-French family and received the artworks.

These paintings will be kept and displayed at the HCMC Fine Arts Museum. An exhibition featuring artworks, painting composition tools, and memorials of artist Le Ba Dang is scheduled to be held in the Lunar New Year of 2024.

At the receiving ceremony, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expressed his sincere thanks to the Vietnamese French couple for their contribution to the development of the culture and fine arts of HCMC and the country.

He suggested the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports plans to organize programs presenting the collection of paintings by artists Le Ba Dang to viewers in the city particularly and the whole country in general, publish books, and digitize works of art to keep and widely promote the pictures to people.

Mr. Khue handed over a certificate of merit from the HCMC People’s Committee to Mr. Le Tat Luyen and Ms. Thuy Khue. In addition, Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan offered gifts to the couple.

The HCMC Museum of Fine Arts previously received a collection of paintings by female painter Le Thi Luu, the first Vietnamese woman to graduate from Indochina Fine Arts College (now the Hanoi Fine Arts University) from Le Tat Luyen and his wife Thuy Khue in 2018.