Vietnamese folk culture spread in Australia

The Association of Vietnamese Students in Queensland (AVSQ) has just organized a cultural entertainment event in Australia.

Players discuss strategies in the game 'Me cung tu sac' (four-color maze).

The event aims to spread the essence of national culture to the community of Vietnamese in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia; and offer young people the opportunity to explore traditional handicrafts and appreciate the intangible cultural heritage of Vietnam.

The event themed “Cultural Flower” marked the final milestone for AVSQ's series of events and projects in 2024. Besides, the event highlighted the efforts to preserve and promote Vietnamese culture among young people abroad.

30 participants divided into six teams joined the event. During four hours, the teams navigated through a series of challenges to discover and understand traditional crafts such as Dong Ho paintings, the conical hat-making craft in Gia Thanh commune, Chuon Ngo Mother-of-Pearl Inlay Village and so on.

Manager of the “Cultural Flower” event Quan Nguyen Quynh Anh hoped that the event would instill a sense of national pride and foster connections among young people through meaningful and engaging experiences.

Vice Chairwoman cum Head of the Communications Department of AVSQ Duong Huong Tra shared that it took three months to prepare the event.

During the preparation process, collecting information about traditional craft villages played an extremely important role. The organizers have taken advantage of various rich sources of documents such as newspapers, documentaries and reports on YouTube to learn about the characteristics, processes and origins of each craft village in each region. The information has not only helped to better understand cultural values, but it has also served as a foundation for creating new, unique, and thematic games.

The event reaffirmed AVSQ's mission to "Connect - Inspire – Influence" that the association set from the early days. In the upcoming time, the Association of Vietnamese Students in Queensland will continue to organize cultural and social events to develop skills and strengthen the Vietnamese student community in Australia.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong