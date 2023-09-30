Vietnamese fish sauce seeks national recognition as intangible cultural heritage

A dossier of Vietnamese fish sauce will be built to submit to the Government for recognition as a national intangible cultural heritage.

The statement was made by Chairman of the Vietnam Traditional Fish Sauce Association, Associate Professor Dr. Tran Dang at a conference on Vietnamese fish sauce held in Hanoi by the association and the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association on September 30.

The two associations will complete a project on building and developing the Vietnamese culinary culture into a national brand to elevate fish sauce to new heights, the Chairman of the Vietnam Traditional Fish Sauce Association added.

Speaking at the event, Associate Professor Dr. Tran Dang said that Vietnam has six famous fish-sauce-making localities, including Cat Hai in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong, Ba Lang in Thanh Hoa Province, Da Nang, Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province, Phan Thiet in Binh Thuan Province and Phu Quoc in Kien Giang with numerous fish-sauce brands. The country has also a great consumption potential with a population of more than 100 million, and millions of Vietnamese people living, studying, and working abroad.

According to Master Chef Pham Tuan Hai, the insiders need to properly recognize the role of specialties, such as fish sauce, to implement a marketing strategy for promoting the products, developing markets, building brands, and researching recipes to advertise Vietnamese cuisine internationally.

Fish sauce is the national soul and essence of the Vietnamese people, an indispensable spice in every Vietnamese meal, and one of the essential spices in the kitchen, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association Le Tan said.