Vietnamese firms urged to innovate to strengthen global competitiveness

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) held the Business Forum 2026 under the theme “Vietnamese Enterprises on the Global Economic Map: Innovating to Break Through” on March 24 in HCMC.

Many businesses participate in the 2026 Business Forum.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Vo Tan Thanh, Vice President of VCCI, said that with Vietnam’s large trade scale and high degree of economic openness, domestic enterprises are facing mounting pressure to upgrade comprehensively. Innovation, he stressed, is no longer an option but a vital condition for achieving breakthroughs.

In reality, Vietnamese companies have gradually shifted from merely “participating” to “creating value” in global value chains. However, progress remains uneven and is largely concentrated among large corporations, while most small and medium-sized enterprises still face constraints related to scale, technology, and management capacity.

According to Mr. Vo Tan Thanh, bottlenecks in capital access, technology, human resources, and supply chain linkages continue to pose major barriers. In this context, innovation has been identified as the key to enhancing competitiveness and enabling Vietnamese firms to integrate more deeply into global value chains.

From a financial perspective, Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 Branch, said monetary and credit policies are being further refined to support green growth and are increasingly integrated into the banking sector’s development strategy. A number of credit programs have proven effective, including loans supporting high-tech innovation in agriculture and financing for green and clean agricultural production.

Many businesses participate in the 2026 Business Forum.

These initiatives not only help enterprises reduce capital costs but also promote technological innovation and encourage a shift toward greener and cleaner production models. At the same time, the banking system has expanded credit for renewable energy projects, clean production, and advanced technologies. By the end of 2025, outstanding green credit loans had reached nearly VND780 trillion, accounting for about 4.19 percent of total credit and maintaining a positive growth trajectory.

In parallel, the banking sector has accelerated administrative reforms, expanded cashless payment systems, and broadened financial services, thereby helping the private sector improve governance capacity and enhance financial transparency.

Beyond financial resources, participants at the forum also underscored the importance of digital transformation, innovation, stronger corporate governance aligned with international standards, and deeper business linkages. Effectively leveraging next-generation free trade agreements while meeting global standards on the environment, labor, and product quality will be key to expanding markets and strengthening the global standing of Vietnamese enterprises.

The Business Forum 2026 is expected to provide fresh momentum for the business community to accelerate transformation, pursue sustainable development, and elevate the position of Vietnamese enterprises on the global economic map.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan