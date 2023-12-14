Vietnamese firms seek to boost cooperation with India’s Bihar state

A delegation of Vietnamese businesses is attending the Bihar Business Connect 2023, held in the Indian state of the same name on December 13-14.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong speaks at a discussion session on textiles. (Photo: VNA)

This is the first time Bihar has organised such a large-scale trade and investment promotion event which offers a chance for enterprises to meet, exchange information, and seek cooperation opportunities in the fields of agriculture, food processing, information technology, electronics, garment and textiles, tourism, and services.

At a discussion session on textiles, footwear and processed foods, Bui Trung Thuong, Vietnamese Trade Counselor in India, discussed opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between Vietnamese localities and the Indian state.

According to him, achievements and advantages of the two sides can help promote bilateral cooperation in all fields from economics, trade, investment to cultural exchange, tourism and services.

Vietnam is ready to exchange cooperation opportunities in the fields of textiles and agriculture with Bihar state. On this occasion, the Vietnamese Trade Office in India supported the Department of Industry and Trade of Vinh Long province to popularise its typical products such as fruits, processed food, and OCOP (one commune, one product) products at the event.

Businesses and entrepreneurs in Bihar showed their interest in Vietnamese products, and their wish to exchange and explore business investment and cooperation opportunities with businesses in Vietnam in general and Vinh Long in particular.

