Vietnamese film project honoured at international festival

A Vietnamese movie project named “Than Duoc” (Sesame Has Its Soul) has won an award of the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA).

The TAICCA award forms part of the 16th Network of Asian Fantastic Films (NAFF) project market under the 27th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) which took place in the Republic of Korea (RoK) from June 29 to July 7.

The film project, directed by Oscar Duong and produced by Hang Trinh, was the only Vietnamese representative to clinch the award in the “It Project” category, which is designed for those in the content development stage.

“Sesame Has Its Soul” tells the story of Vietnamese women who immigrate to the RoK and their hidden pain. The BIFAN brought together 262 film projects from many countries.