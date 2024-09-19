Vietnamese fighters win gold at 2024 IFMA Youth World Championships

The Vietnam youth Muay Thai team at the 2024 IFMA Youth World Championships

The tournament was held in Bangkok, Thailand, and concluded on September 18 (local time). The Vietnam youth Muay Thai team finished 11th overall, with a total of one gold medal, four silver medals, and nine bronze medals.

The gold medal was won by Do Phuong Nguyen and Nguyen Thu Phuong in the Mai Muay category. Notable silver medalists included promising young athletes, such as Bui Khanh Nguyen (50kg, girls, 12-13 age group), Banh The Minh (42kg, boys, 12-13 age group), and Nguyen Kha Han (42kg, girls, 10-11 age group).

Among them, Nguyen Kha Han, representing Ho Chi Minh City's Muay Thai team, made it to the finals but was defeated by Varvara Peramotava. Besides Kha Han, the Ho Chi Minh City team contributed athletes Nguyen Bao Long, Dinh Van Duc Anh, Nguyen Tang Thanh, Nguyen Gia Vy, Le Phat Loc, Pham Tan Vang, Vu Hoang Duc Thanh, Le Trung Nghia, and Nguyen Ly Quoc Tuan to the 2024 IFMA Youth World Championships.

Coach Bui Yen Ly (center) and Vietnamese youth Muay Thai athletes celebrate their gold medal at the 2024 IFMA Youth World Championships.

At the 2024 IFMA Youth World Championships, the Hanoi Muay Thai team made a notable contribution to the overall results, achieving one gold medal, one silver medal, and one bronze medal.

Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Head Coach of the Vietnam youth Muay Thai team, commented, “This year, all teams have sent their best young athletes to compete. This event provides an opportunity for our fighters to test their skills and gain valuable experience for future growth.”

The Vietnam youth Muay Thai team had 29 athletes competing in all events of the championship, which saw participation from 1,600 competitors representing 146 teams worldwide. The competition featured four age groups: 10-11, 12-13, 14-15, and 16-17. The top three teams in the overall medal tally were the Philippines, Thailand, and Ukraine.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan