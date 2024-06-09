Vietnamese Embassy introduces culture, cuisine at Prague food festival

The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic introduced typical dishes and products of Vietnam to the 7th edition of the Food and Culture Embassy Festival in Prague on June 8.

Vietnamese food and traditional products draw visitors. (Photo: VNA)

The largest international street food festival in the city, the event featured over 130 booths representing 55 countries and territories.

The Vietnamese booth proved a popular destination for festival-goers, drawing long lines of eager visitors, both local people and international guests interested in experiencing Vietnamese culture.

Traditional dishes like spring rolls and grilled pork with noodles were the favorites of the visitors, while those seeking souvenirs snapped up conical hats and silk scarves.

Beyond the culinary delights, the event offered a vibrant display of cultural heritage with dozens of music and dance performances showcasing the traditions of various nations and drawing about 15,000 visitors.

