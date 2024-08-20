Sports

Vietnamese disabled athletes ready for Paris 2024 Paralympics

SGGPO

A program meeting Vietnam’s disabled sports delegation participating in the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games was held at the National Sports Training Center in Ho Chi Minh City on August 20 afternoon.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics Games will take place from August 28 to September 8 in France.

During the tournament, the Vietnamese team registered 14 members, comprising seven athletes, three coaches, one doctor and three officials, led by Deputy Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Training Nguyen Hong Minh.

Seven athletes are weightlifters Le Van Cong, Nguyen Binh An, Dang Thi Linh Phuong and Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan; swimmers Do Thanh Hai and Le Tien Dat and track and field player Pham Nguyen Khanh Minh.

Deputy Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Training Nguyen Hong Minh undertakes the head of Vietnam’s disabled sports delegation at the tournament.

t4.jpg
Head of Vietnam’s disabled sports delegation Nguyen Hong Minh speaks at the event. (Photo:SGGP/ Thanh Hung)

Speaking at the program, the head of Vietnam’s disabled sports delegation stated that the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games would be a significant chance for the Vietnamese athletes to showcase their strength, incredible technique and determination to conquer their desires for victory and contribution to the country's sports achievements.

The team set a goal to win one to two medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Game.

Attending and giving a direction at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong expected that team members would make efforts and compete with high sportsmanship to achieve the best results and bring glorious victories to the country.

The Vietnamese disabled sports delegation will leave Vietnam for France on August 23.

Some photos are captured at the meeting with the Vietnam’s disabled sports delegation participating in the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games in France.

t9.jpg
t5.jpg
t8.jpg
t7.jpg
t2.jpg
t1.jpg
t3.jpg
t6.jpg
By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

