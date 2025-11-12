Vietnamese director triumphs at San Francisco Film Festival

Vietnamese director Ly Hai has achieved a remarkable milestone in his film-making career with Lat mat 8: Vong tay nang (Face Off 8: Embrace of Light) at San Francisco Film Festival.

Director Ly Hai and his wife Minh Ha

His film Face Off 8: Embrace of Light won two prestigious awards at the San Francisco International New Concept Film Festival 2025 (SFNCFF 2025). The film earned Ly Hai the Best Director Award and was also honored as Best Vietnamese Feature Film, underscoring both his creative vision and the growing global recognition of Vietnamese cinema.

The annual SFNCFF celebrates innovation and independent film-making, drawing submissions from more than 30 countries and territories. This year, over 100 films were entered from diverse regions including Australia, China, Chile, Canada, Puerto Rico, the UK, the US, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Nepal, India, Poland, Vietnam, Ghana, Nigeria, Ireland, and Norway. Against such a competitive backdrop, director Ly Hai’s victory highlights the rising profile of Vietnamese filmmakers on the international stage.

Director Ly Hai and his wife, producer Minh Ha, attended the festival to personally receive the awards. Their presence reflected the collaborative spirit behind the Face Off series, which has become one of Vietnam’s most successful film franchises. Minh Ha, who served as co‑producer, has been instrumental in managing production and international distribution, ensuring the film reached audiences far beyond Vietnam.

Released domestically on April 30, Face Off 8: Embrace of Light quickly became a box office sensation, grossing more than VND230 billion (US$8.73 million). This success contributed to the franchise’s cumulative revenue of approximately VND1,400 billion, cementing its status as a cornerstone of modern Vietnamese cinema.

The film’s international journey has been equally impressive. It was distributed across North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan, setting a record as the first Vietnamese film to be released simultaneously on four continents. This achievement not only expanded the reach of Vietnamese storytelling but also demonstrated the viability of local productions in global markets. According to producer Minh Ha, screenings are still ongoing in Germany and Japan, reflecting sustained interest from international audiences.

Beyond SFNCFF, Face Off 8: Embrace of Light has continued to make waves on the festival circuit. In late October, the film was featured at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2025, further strengthening its reputation among critics and cinephiles. The film’s participation in multiple international festivals signals a new era for Vietnamese cinema, where local productions are increasingly embraced by global audiences.

Ly Hai’s dual role as writer, director, and producer showcases his versatility and commitment to elevating Vietnamese film. His storytelling blends cultural authenticity with universal themes, making his work accessible to both domestic and international viewers. The recognition at SFNCFF 2025 not only honors his personal achievements but also symbolizes the growing influence of Vietnam’s film industry in the global creative landscape.

With Face Off 8: Embrace of Light, director Ly Hai has proven that Vietnamese cinema can compete on the world stage, inspiring a new generation of filmmakers to pursue bold and innovative projects. As the Face Off series continues to evolve, its success story serves as a powerful reminder of how local creativity, when nurtured and supported, can resonate far beyond national borders.

By Hai Duy - Translated by Anh Quan