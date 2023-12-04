Vietnamese culture spotlighted at Asian fair in France

A Vietnamese cultural space was set up at the large-scale 2023 Asian fair (Salon d’Asie 2023) held in France’s Lyon city from December 2-3.

At the Vietnamese space at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

This was the first time Vietnam had officially joined the event, aiming to maintain the participation in the coming years, contributing to promoting the image of Vietnam as a friendly and hospitable nation to international friends.

Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang called Vietnam’s partaking in the fair as an honorary guest a meaningful event in 2023 that marks the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, and 10 years of the strategic partnership.

The Vietnamese space was set up by 11 partners operating in such spheres as cuisine, tourism, culture and martial arts, drawing large crowds of visitors. The event will create a premise for Vietnam to participate in activities in the Eurexpo exhibition center that houses the fair in the time ahead, said deputy director of the Vietnamese culture center in France Tang Thanh Son. The fair featured hundreds of booths by Asian nations, and attracted about 62,000 visitors.

VNA