Vietnamese citizens assisted to return home from Myanmar

The Vietnam Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security has coordinated with relevant agencies to receive 780 Vietnamese citizens returning home from Myanmar amid complicated developments of the situation in this country.

Vietnamese citizens return home from Myanmar. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, following directions of Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang, the department has actively coordinated with the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar to verify and issue passports serving citizen protection, and organise flights to bring them home.

It has worked with relevant units to verify information to support citizens as quickly as possible and issue passports for 1,068 people. As of December 6, a total of 780 people had been supported to return home on six charter flights.

The department added that it and relevant agencies will organise more charter flights this week to bring home Vietnamese citizens still stranded in Myanmar.

