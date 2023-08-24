Vietnamese, Chinese young coast guard officers share professional experience

A seminar between Vietnamese and Chinese young coast guard officers took place in Hanoi on August 24, as part of the third edition of their 2023 exchange program.

At the event, they discussed political and ideological work in maritime law enforcement, and marine environment protection in a question-and-answer format to share experience and effective measures.

On the occasion, both sides introduced their functions, duties, and activities, thereby raising mutual understanding among young officers and between the two forces.

As they face similar challenges in the process of maritime law enforcement, hosts and guests agreed that they need to work more closely together to improve the effectiveness of their work.

Within the framework of the exchange program, the young officers will take part in various activities, including visiting President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, paying a courtesy call to leaders of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army, and going on a tour of Hanoi. They will also join marine environmental protection activities in Lap Le fishing village in Hai Phong city's Thuy Nguyen district.