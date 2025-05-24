Vietnamese, Chinese press agencies strengthen cooperation in digital age

Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association in charge of the Southern region Tran Trong Dung yesterday had a working session with the All-China Journalists Association (ACJA), led by Liu Siyang, Executive Vice President of the ACJA.

The delegation of the All-China Journalists Association visits the Representative Office of the Vietnam Journalists Association in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

The activity was part of the All-China Journalists Association’s three-day working trip to Vietnam, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in journalism in the context of the digital era.

The delegation of the All-China Journalists Association has a working session at the Representative Office of the Vietnam Journalists Association in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

Speaking at the working session, Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association in charge of the Southern region Tran Trong Dung stated that in recent times, the Vietnam Journalists Association and the All-China Journalists Association have carried out practical and effective cooperative activities.

He emphasized that the visit of the ACJA delegation to Ho Chi Minh City contributes to promoting collaboration between press agencies, also helps to concretize the joint statement between the two countries regarding cooperation in journalism, news and publishing, made during the visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping to Vietnam in April 2025.

Mr. Tran Trong Dung believed that through exchange activities and experience sharing, the delegation would gain a deeper perspective into the economic, cultural and social development of Ho Chi Minh City, as well as the city’s journalism activities.

Vietnam looks forward to learning valuable experiences from Chinese partners in the field of journalism and media, especially in the context of the ongoing digital transformation.

(Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

Regarding future cooperation plans, Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association in charge of the Southern region Tran Trong Dung expressed his aspiration that in the coming time, both sides would coordinate to organize professional journalism exchange activities, seminars, online dialogues and training courses to strengthen cooperation between press agencies.

On behalf of the Chinese Journalists Association’s delegation, Mr. Liu Siyang affirmed that visits to several Vietnamese media agencies had provided the delegation members with a comprehensive view of Vietnam’s vibrant and rapidly developing journalism sector, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as perspective about the Chinese community living in Vietnam.

Sharing his views on development orientation, Executive Vice President of the ACJA Liu Siyang noted many commonalities between the journalism sectors of Vietnam and China.

He disclosed that the All-China Journalists Association is currently developing a journalism advancement program based on the directives of General Secretary Xi Jinping. Following a period of reform, new journalism models have been emerging and proving effective across China.

Then, the delegation of the All-China Journalists Association visited and had a working session at Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV).

(Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

Attending the working session were Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong; Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and Editor-in-Chief of Ho Chi Minh City Women Newspaper Ly Viet Trung along with representatives from the Municipal Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs.

During the working session, both sides shared expertise and experiences in journalism, including press operations, media economic models and press reform efforts in the context of digital transformation.

They also expressed a mutual desire to strengthen cooperation and professional exchange, contributing to the development of journalism in both countries.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong