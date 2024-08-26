Vietnamese, Cambodian young border guard officers tighten relationship

An exchange programme between young border guard officers of Vietnam and Cambodia was held on August 26 at Moc Bai International Gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh.

Vietnam and Cambodia's border guard forces bolster ties. (Photo: VNA)

The event, co-organized by the Vietnam Border Guard Command, the Tay Ninh provincial Border Guard Command, the Royal Cambodian Army, and the Royal Cambodian Army Gendarmerie, aims to promote solidarity, friendship, and mutual understanding among young border guard officers.

At the event, participants helped officials and people living along the Vietnam-Cambodia border understand more about laws and regulations to effectively implement the treaty on the principles for resolving border issues signed by the two countries on July 20, 1983.

On this occasion, organizers presented 40 scholarships to disadvantaged students living along the borders. They also planted friendship trees at the guest house of the Moc Bai Border Gate in Ben Cau district, Tay Ninh province.

Vietnamplus