Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Thi Tam advances to world championship finals

Tam’s winning marks a milestone in Vietnamese boxing history as she has become the first Vietnamese boxer to enter a world championship final.

Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Thi Tam, born in 1994, made history by entering the finals of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships after winning over French opponent Lkhadiri Wassila with an overall score of 4-1 in New Delhi, India on March 23.

Notably, Tam’s opponent Wassila in the semifinals won the French National Champion seven times and won two bronze medals in European boxing.

Before the victory, Tam also won convincingly the Spanish boxer ranked 9th in Europe Fuertes Fernandez Laura in the quarterfinals, and the two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the knockout stage.

In the final, Tam will play Zareen Nikhat of India, who won the championship in the 52 kg category last year.

With a ticket to the final, Tam also secured her a ticket to the upcoming Olympic Games, making her the first Vietnamese athlete to the Paris Olympics and also the first Vietnamese boxer to attend two consecutive Olympic Games.

Tam, from the northern province of Ninh Binh, has won the Asian gold twice, in 2017 and 2022, and an Asian Games bronze in 2018. She also won two SEA Games gold medals.

Advancing to the Women's World Boxing Championships guarantees her at least a silver medal and US$50,000 in prize while a gold medal can go with $100,000.