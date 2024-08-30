Culture/art

Vietnamese audiences to experience ABBA's timeless hits with ARRIVAL from Sweden

SGGP

A concert tour, “The Music of ABBA” by the ARRIVAL from Sweden is scheduled to take place in major cities on October 5-12.

At the press conference of the concert (Photo: SGGP)

70 artists of the Saigon Philharmonic Orchestra will be placed on the stage with 18 artists of the ARRIVAL in the music show which is part of the program marking the 55th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sweden (January 11, 1969 - 2024).

Vietnamese audiences will have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the timeless hits of ABBA, especially with the participation DrumsetÅke Sundqvist, a percussionist for the legendary pop group ABBA.

The concert will take place at Reunification Palace in HCMC on October 5, at Tien Son Sports Complex in Da Nang City on October 8, and at August Revolution Square in front of Hanoi Opera House on October 12.

In addition, the organization board will hold an auction of some memorabilia associated with the iconic Swedish band, ABBA, such as musical instruments, and vinyl records which were accompanied with them during their tours around the world.

Legendary Swedish pop band ABBA
By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh

