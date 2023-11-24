Vietnamese artist brings new life to dead tree at exhibition in France

The installation art exhibition on the cycle of life and the principle of conservation of energy through an image of a dry and rotted oak trunk by Vietnamese designer Tia - Thuy Nguyen received a lot of attention from foreign audiences.

The display titled “Flower of Life” featuring 11 artworks of artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen is being held at the Château La Coste. The garden, near Aix-en-Provence, is a unique property that combines sculptural artworks by leading contemporary artists alongside works by some of the world’s best-known architects, all within the grounds of a working organic vineyard.

This is the third time artist Thuy Nguyen has been invited to organize an exhibition at Château La Coste. In this return, she tells the story of the circle of life that was thought to be lost but is now reborn as a different entity. The exhibition attracts thousands of art aficionados.

The highlight exhibit is an 18-meter-tall dead dry oak tree at the Château La Coste’s campus. She shaped the artwork based on the original structure of the dead tree and welded several stainless steel leaves on it. Thousands of stainless-steel leaves hanging and "flowers" that are made from colorful, reflective quartz stones on the branches create a sparkle effect as if playing with the sunlight.

Through the eyes of artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen, the dead tree is the beginning of a new chapter. The energy in it is not lost, nor can its 'life' end.

The indoor space displays 10 artworks in different genres of arts and materials, such as reliefs, double-sided embroidery with metal wire, oil paintings, applique embroidery craft telling another story, a different perspective and techniques of the “Flower of Life”’ works.

Tia-Thuy Nguyen took two years to complete these works based on oil painting and techniques that she was introduced to in the first days of learning about painting.

The artist said that she is always concerned with culture and creative ways to promote Vietnamese art and the beauty of folk culture to the world to affirm the value of Vietnamese fine arts in the world market.

The installation art exhibition, “Flower of Life”, will run until January 30, 2024.

Tia-Thuy Nguyen was born in 1981 in Hanoi. She migrated and settled down in HCMC. She was known as a fashion designer with the Thuy Design House brand and a founder of The Factory Contemporary Arts Center in HCMC.