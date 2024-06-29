Travel

Vietnamese airlines gear up for busy summer travel season

With summer vacation approaching and travel demand surging, Vietnamese airlines are ramping up capacity, particularly on popular routes connecting to tourist destinations.

summer-5473.jpg.webp

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) reported booking rates exceeding average levels on several routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to popular tourist spots. Weekends and days closer to departure show the highest demand, with booking rates exceeding 50 percent on some routes. Even on weekdays, bookings remain healthy, hovering between 20 percent and 40 percent.

Destinations like Quy Nhon, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang and Dien Bien are experiencing particularly high booking rates from both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

To cater to this increasing demand, airlines are offering a variety of fares, including several significantly lower-priced options compared to the maximum fares regulated for economy class.

Industry leaders believe there is ample room for cooperation between airlines and tourism companies to maximise efficiency and affordability. Le Hong Ha, General Director of Vietnam Airlines Corporation, suggested tourism companies offer discounted rates of first-night stays for passengers arriving on late-night flights. Given the global shortage of aircraft, airlines should work together and share the best practices to maximise flight efficiency.

Vietjet Air's Deputy General Director Do Xuan Quang proposed additional measures to support the aviation and tourism sectors. These include continued government support mechanisms regarding the environmental tax on fuel, reduced fees for new international routes, and lowered banking interest rates to airlines, hotels and tourism companies.

He also called for the State's support policies to develop the aircraft fleet of Vietnamese airlines, as well as more effective airport management practices such as efficient flight slot allocation and airport operations, to increase overall capacity.

VNA

