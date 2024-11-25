Vietnamese airlines expand flights for 2025 Lunar New Year rush

Domestic airlines have increased operations with additional aircraft and flights to meet the surge in travel demand for the 2025 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Passengers board Bamboo Airways flights.

Bamboo Airways announced that in November, it will add an Airbus A320 narrow-body aircraft (registration JU-1410) to its fleet, bringing the total to eight. The airline aims to expand its fleet to 18 aircraft by the end of 2025, subject to favorable market conditions. On November 26, Bamboo Airways will resume its Ho Chi Minh City–Bangkok (Thailand) route following a year-long suspension of international flights for restructuring.

To prepare for the Tet travel rush, Bamboo Airways has opened ticket sales for the peak period from January 15 to February 12, 2025 (the 16th day of the twelfth lunar month in 2024 to the 15th day of the first lunar month in 2025). The airline is offering hundreds of thousands of seats on domestic and international routes, with fares starting at VND627,000 per one-way ticket, inclusive of taxes and fees.

People and tourists checking in at Bamboo Airways.

Vietravel Airlines has also boosted its fleet with a new aircraft (registration 9H-SWN) leased from Avion Express, a Lithuania-based aircraft leasing company. The addition enhances capacity for the Tet peak season.

Vietnam Airlines Group—comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO—has leased four Airbus A320/A321 aircraft to handle increased demand. Each aircraft is expected to operate approximately 180 flights during the Tet period. The group plans to offer over 650,000 additional seats, equivalent to more than 3,000 extra flights on domestic routes.

People wait in line to check in at the Vietravel Airlines counter.

Vietjet has launched a new route connecting Hanoi and Kuala Lumpur to strengthen economic, cultural, and tourism ties between Vietnam, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. Starting November 28, the route will operate seven round-trip flights weekly. This is Vietjet's second route to Malaysia, following the Ho Chi Minh City–Kuala Lumpur route launched in 2016.

With this new addition, Vietjet has doubled its weekly flights between Vietnam and Malaysia to 14 round trips, meeting the growing travel demand between the two countries.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan