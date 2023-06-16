Vietnam women's volleyball team to attend AVC Challenge Cup 2023

Today, June 16, the Vietnam women's volleyball team is to depart for Indonesia to attend AVC Challenge Cup 2023, organized by the Asian Volleyball Federation, from June 18 to June 25.

According to head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet, the official squad of 14 players includes Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Vo Thi Kim Thoa, Nguyen Khanh Dang, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Doan Thi Lam Oanh, Pham Thi Nguyet Anh, Doan Thi Xuan, Vi Thi Nhu Quynh, Tran Thi Bich Thuy, Ly Thi Luyen, Nguyen Thi Kim Lien, Tran Tu Linh, Dinh Thi Tra Giang, and Nguyen Thi Trinh.

In particular, outside hitter Tran Thi Thanh Thuy is still entrusted with the captaincy. The only difference in the squad for this tournament, compared to that of the 32nd SEA Games, is a change for libero Nguyen Thi Kim Lien as a replacement for libero Le Thi Thanh Lien.

At the AVC Challenge Cup 2023, Vietnam's team is in Group D along with the Mongolian and Uzbekistan teams. The first match between Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet’s team and Mongolia's is scheduled to take place on the evening of June 18 with Mongolia.

AVC Challenge Cup 2023 for women, with the participation of 11 teams from 11 countries and regions in Asia, aims to choose the champion team that qualified for the FIVB Challenge Cup organized by the World Volleyball Federation next year.

Although this is the first time the Vietnam women's volleyball team has participated in this tournament, experts consider Thanh Thuy and her teammates completely capable of competing for the highest ranking. It is expected that after this tournament, the Vietnam women's team will go to Korea in July for further training to conquer Asiad 19, which is held in Hangzhou (China) in September.