Vietnam women's team triumphs over Hong Kong (China) 2-1

In the afternoon of September 2, as part of their training regimen to prepare for the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), the Vietnamese women's national football team achieved a 2-1 victory against the Hong Kong women's team (China).

The match was held at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center in Hanoi, which had also been the training venue for the Hong Kong team (China) in the days leading up to the match.

Before this match, Coach Mai Duc Chung and his team had moved to Hai Phong for training nearly two weeks earlier. The Vietnamese women primarily concentrated on enhancing their physical fitness. On September 1, the team returned to Hanoi to prepare for the match.

To provide a comfortable environment for the players during the match and to maintain the confidentiality of tactics and personnel, both coaching staffs agreed to conduct this training match in a closed format, without media coverage or spectators.

The visiting Hong Kong (China) team had a strong start, taking an early lead. However, toward the end of the first half, substitute player Thuy Hang equalized the score to 1-1. In the second half, the Vietnamese women's national team dominated the game and displayed better control. At the conclusion of the match, the home team secured a 2-1 victory, with forward Hai Yen scoring the winning goal.

After a night's stay in Hanoi, on September 3, the Vietnamese women's national team will resume training in Hai Phong until September 12. They will then return to Hanoi to finalize the squad before heading to China to compete in the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19).

ASIAD 19 is scheduled to kick off on September 19 in Hangzhou, China. The Vietnamese women's national football team is placed in Group D alongside Japan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Hong Kong (China) is placed in Group E, competing against South Korea, the Philippines, and Myanmar.