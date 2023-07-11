Vietnam women's football team arrives in Auckland for upcoming friendly match

Right after a friendly football match with New Zealand team, Vietnam women's football team moved back to Auckland for the next friendly match against Spain.

As soon as arriving in Auckland, all members and coaching staff of the Vietnam women's national football team moved to the 4.5-star hotel Rydges in the city center, where the Vietnam women’s football team will stay during the 2023 Women's World Cup Finals.

The United States women's national football team also arrived in the city.

In order to create the best conditions for athletes, the organizers arranged the living, dining and function rooms along with equipment for physical recovery and relaxation after training and competition hours.

As planned, the Vietnam women’s football team will have three days to prepare for a friendly match with the Spanish women's team at 12:30 p.m. on July 14 (local time).

In order to keep secret information on members of each team, this match will take place without the presence of the audience and the media at the stadium according to the agreement between the two teams.