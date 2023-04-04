Vietnam wishes to receive Australia's more support for peacekeeping activities

Vietnam wishes to receive more support from Australia for Vietnam's peacekeeping activities in the coming time, said Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at an official welcome ceremony for Australian Governor-General David Hurley.

Within the framework of the State visit to Vietnam, Australian Governor-General David Hurley and President Vo Van Thuong paid a visit to the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of Defense this afternoon.

President Vo Van Thuong and Australian Governor-General David Hurley listened to a report on Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations and the cooperation between Vietnam and Australia in the field of United Nations peacekeeping. The two leaders spoke at the meeting and conversed with the peacekeeping force. They also wrote a book to mark the meeting and planted trees on the premises of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

Governor-General David Hurley said that Australia is always proud of being able to cooperate much with Vietnam in UN peacekeeping activities. Although Australia has a lot of experience in peacekeeping, it is also necessary to learn more from the Vietnamese side in some matters such as the approach to the scene.

Australia always wishes to continue to support and cooperate with Vietnam in peacekeeping activities and the two country still have a lot of work to do in the near future. Governor-General David Hurley said that he used to be the Chief of Staff of the Royal Australian Army, so he could convey messages to Australia's military force. He said that he respected Vietnam's peacekeeping work and wished the country further success in the future.

State President Vo Van Thuong said that since Vietnam first participated in UN peacekeeping activities in May 2014 until now, Vietnam's peacekeeping force has been constantly growing, participating more and more deeply in UN peacekeeping activities; thereby, it has contributed to affirming Vietnam's position and spreading the image of a country loving peace and friendship to international friends.

In order to achieve these good results, in addition to the Party and State’s directions as well as the consensus of ministries, agencies and people is the valuable cooperation and support of international partners especially Australia - one of the most important partners.

With a wealth of experience in training, coaching and deploying forces participating in UN peacekeeping activities, Australia has always paid special attention to effective support for Vietnam during its participationin UN peacekeeping operations.

On behalf of the leaders of the Party and the State of Vietnam, Mr. Thuong thanked the Australian Government for their support for Vietnam's peacekeeping activities. He hoped that the two countries will continue to be strategic partners and Vietnam will receive more practical and effective support from Australia for peacekeeping activities in the near future.

Australia was one of the first countries to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam on cooperation in the field of UN peacekeeping in 2015, serving as a basis for implementing practical and effective cooperation content.

In terms of English, Australia has trained for the core forces of the military engineering teams and field hospitals. In terms of training, Australia has trained field hospitals' air ambulance teams. Some 10-15 Vietnamese trainees are invited to attend peacekeeping courses in Australia annually. Regarding material support, Australia has provided ambulances and generators which have been effectively used in South Sudan since 2018.

From 2018 to now, 16 flights of C-17 aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force have carried nearly 300 turns of officials and medical staff and about 300 tons of medical equipment from Vietnam to for field hospitals in South Sudan.