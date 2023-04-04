President Vo Van Thuong welcomes Governor-General of Australia David Hurley

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse this morning welcomed Governor-General of Australia David Hurley, the Governor-General’s wife and a high-ranking delegation of Australia on their state-level visit to Vietnam.

At an invitation of Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, Governor-General of Australia David Hurley has begun a state-level visit to Vietnam from April 3 to April 6.

This is the third time that Australia's head of state has visited Vietnam. Governor-General of Australia David Hurley is the first one among Australia's senior leaders who will visit Vietnam this year.

The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties (February 26, 1973- 2023) and the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between the two countries (March 15, 2018- 2023).

Right after the welcoming ceremony, President Vo Van Thuong had a talk with Governor-General of Australia David Hurley at the Presidential Palace.

Afterward, Governor-General of Australia David Hurley led a high-ranking delegation of Australia to visit and lay flowers at the monument for heroes and war martyrs in Bac Son Street and the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in the capital city of Hanoi.

Some photos at the welcoming ceremony for Governor-General of Australia David Hurley this morning: