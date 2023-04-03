Australian Governor-General begins State visit to Vietnam

Australian Governor-General David Hurley and his spouse Linda Hurley arrived in Hanoi on April 3 afternoon, beginning their State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.

This is the first foreign leader paying a State visit to Vietnam in 2023, and also the first national guest that President Vo Van Thuong has received in his new position. The visit is part of activities in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic relations.

During his visit, Hurley and his entourage will lay wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs, and President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi; attend an official welcome ceremony; hold talks with President Vo Van Thuong; and have meetings with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

The Vietnamese President and the Governor-General will jointly visit Vietnam's peacekeeping force.

Hurley and his spouse will attend events to mark the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties, and educational and people-to-people exchange activities in Hanoi and HCMC; meet alumni who graduated from Australian universities; and visit educational institutions in HCMC.

The visit, which is a prominent milestone in the year celebrating the Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties, is expected to contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations and the strategic trust between the two countries.