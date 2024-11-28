Vietnam wins three golds on Day 1 of 16th SEA Youth Athletics Championship

Hoang Thinh wins gold in men’s 3,000m and breaks age group record at the championship.

On the morning of November 28 in Malaysia, Vietnamese athletes competed in the first events of the 16th SEA Youth Athletics Championship (for the U18 age group). The team secured three gold medals, two silver medals, and set one age group record.

In the men's 3,000m race, young athlete Nguyen Hoang Thinh delivered a standout performance, finishing first with a time of 8'55"00 to claim the gold medal. This result also set a new age group record for the competition. His victory was particularly dominant, with the runner-up, Jakabiran from Indonesia, finishing well behind with a time of 9'24"81.

In the women's 3,000m event, Luong Thi Khan took first place with a time of 10'18"88, winning another gold for Vietnam. The team also secured a gold medal in the women's shot put event, along with two silver medals in other disciplines.

While the official opening ceremony of the championship took place in the afternoon of November 28, local time, the athletes had already competed in the morning. Vietnam’s youth athletics team arrived with the goal of winning gold, and achieving three gold medals so early in the competition was a highly encouraging result.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan