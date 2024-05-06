Sports

Vietnam wins three gold medals at Hong Kong Athletics Championship

Vietnamese athletes bagged three gold and two bronze medals at the Hong Kong Athletics Championship which took place from May 4-5 at the Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground, Hong Kong (China).

oanh-1785.png.webp
Nguyen Thi Oanh on the top podium of the Hong Kong Athletics Championship's women's 3,000m steeplechase on May 5. (Photo: Sports Authority of Vietnam)

Specifically, Nguyen Thi Oanh took one gold in the women's 3,000m steeplechase event in a time of 10 minutes and 15.84 seconds, a gap of nearly three minutes to the nearest rival Chan Wing Tung of the hosts, and another gold in the 5,000m event in a time of 16 minutes and 23.17 seconds.

Meanwhile, Bui Thi Loan won the third gold for Vietnam in the women's triple jump event with a 13.07 meters result.

Earlier, Loan claimed one bronze in the women's long jump with a 6.01 metres result, while Bui Thi Nguyen clocked 13.68 seconds to win a bronze medal in the women’s 100m hurdles.

The Vietnamese team took part in the championships with four athletes. Besides the three medal winners, the remaining athlete, Hoang Thanh Giang finished fourth in the long jump event with a 5.92 meters result.

