Vietnam wins first gold at 2023 Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships

Vietnamese powerlifters are participating in the 2023 Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships in Malaysia and have already secured their first gold medal.

Powerlifter Dang The Hung wins the gold medal by successfully lifting a total of 762.5kg.

Reports from the Vietnamese powerlifting team reveal that on December 14, in the 105kg junior category, powerlifter Dang The Hung won the gold medal by successfully lifting a total of 762.5kg.

Based on the competition results, Dang The Hung achieved a silver medal in the squat event with a total weight of 295kg. In the deadlift event, he earned a bronze medal by lifting a total weight of 307.5kg. During the bench press event, the Vietnamese athlete successfully pressed 182.5kg. Dang The Hung's overall total in the 105kg junior weight class was 762.5kg, earning him the gold medal overall. This year's championship is a continental-level powerlifting competition organized and overseen by the Asian Powerlifting Federation (APF), a regional association affiliated with the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF).

The coaching staff of Vietnam's powerlifting team has announced that three athletes—Dang The Hung, Bui Lan Anh, and Linda Le—are representing the country in this tournament. The event, taking place in Johor Bahru City, Malaysia, has attracted participants from 27 countries and territories across the continent, totaling 453 athletes.

Powerlifter Dang The Hung

The Asian Powerlifting Championship, now in its 34th year, offers a variety of weight categories for both men and women. These categories are carefully organized according to weight and age groups. The competition will run until December 18.

When it comes to technical proficiency, powerlifting athletes will be tested in three disciplines: squat, bench press, and deadlift. Each discipline allows for three attempts to lift the weights. The overall performance of each athlete will be evaluated based on the total weight they successfully lift across all three disciplines.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Bao Nghi