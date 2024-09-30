Vietnam wins 29 golds, tops Southeast Asian Championship & Oceania Invitational

The Vietnam wrestling team claims 29 gold medals at the Southeast Asian Championship & Oceania Invitational. (Photo: VNWRESTLING)

This year's tournament, hosted in Thailand, wrapped up after the final day of competition on September 29. Last year, when the event was held in Cambodia, the Vietnamese wrestling team also secured first place overall. This year, the Vietnam wrestling team continued their strong performance, defending their championship title in the region.

The competition featured events for U15, U17 age groups, and the main championship division. The Vietnamese team won a total of 29 gold medals, seven silver medals, and six bronze medals. The coaching staff reported that Vietnamese wrestlers dominated the men's freestyle, men's Greco-Roman, and women's freestyle categories in the championship division.

At present, the Vietnamese wrestling team is evaluating its lineup in preparation for the 33rd SEA Games and the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20). The Sports Authority of Vietnam and the wrestling division will formulate plans to invest in key athletes for these major regional and continental competitions, aiming for high achievements.

This year's Southeast Asian Championship saw participation from eight Southeast Asian nations and five representatives from Oceania. Thailand, as the host, used the Southeast Asian Championship & Oceania Invitational as an opportunity to assess athletes' skills ahead of finalizing the events for the 33rd SEA Games in 2025.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan