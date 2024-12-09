Sports

Vietnam wins 27 golds, places second at SEA Age Group Swimming Championships

SGGPO

Vietnamese junior swimmers secured second place at this year’s 46th South-East Asia Age Group Swimming Championships 2024, which concluded on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

img-0793-860.jpg.jpg
Vietnamese junior swimmers secure second place at this year’s 46th South-East Asia Age Group Swimming Championships 2024.

Vietnamese swimmers added nine gold, seven silver, and seven bronze medals across various events on the final day of competition. Notable performances included Mai Tran Tuan Anh's 15:41.81 in the boys’ 1,500m freestyle for the 16-18 age group, Duong Van Hoang Quy’s 16:15.56 in the boys’ 1,500m freestyle for the 14-15 age group, Nguyen Ngoc Thuy Tien’s 30.01 seconds in the girls’ 50m backstroke for the 16-18 age group, Le Thi Thuy Trang’s 2:18.55 in the girls’ 200m butterfly for the 16-18 age group, and Truong Thanh Truc’s 2:23.24 in the girls’ 200m butterfly for the under-13 age group. The boys’ 4x200m freestyle relay team also captured gold.

Duong Van Hoang Quy was recognized as the top individual performer, claiming eight gold medals in the boys’ 14-15 age group. Among the girls, Nguyen Thuy Hien stood out with four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

By the end of the competition, Vietnam had amassed 27 gold, 25 silver, and 16 bronze medals, finishing second in the overall standings. Host nation Thailand dominated with 43 gold, 50 silver, and 39 bronze medals, while Indonesia took third place with 23 gold, eight silver, and 17 bronze medals. Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines followed in the rankings.

In diving, Vietnamese athletes claimed second place with five gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals. Singapore led the diving competition with ten gold, five silver, and two bronze medals, while Malaysia finished third with four gold, eight silver, and ten bronze medals.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Vietnamese junior swimmers 46th South-East Asia Age Group Swimming Championships 2024 SEA Age Group Swimming Championships

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn