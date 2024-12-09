Vietnam wins 27 golds, places second at SEA Age Group Swimming Championships

Vietnamese junior swimmers secure second place at this year’s 46th South-East Asia Age Group Swimming Championships 2024.

Vietnamese swimmers added nine gold, seven silver, and seven bronze medals across various events on the final day of competition. Notable performances included Mai Tran Tuan Anh's 15:41.81 in the boys’ 1,500m freestyle for the 16-18 age group, Duong Van Hoang Quy’s 16:15.56 in the boys’ 1,500m freestyle for the 14-15 age group, Nguyen Ngoc Thuy Tien’s 30.01 seconds in the girls’ 50m backstroke for the 16-18 age group, Le Thi Thuy Trang’s 2:18.55 in the girls’ 200m butterfly for the 16-18 age group, and Truong Thanh Truc’s 2:23.24 in the girls’ 200m butterfly for the under-13 age group. The boys’ 4x200m freestyle relay team also captured gold.

Duong Van Hoang Quy was recognized as the top individual performer, claiming eight gold medals in the boys’ 14-15 age group. Among the girls, Nguyen Thuy Hien stood out with four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

By the end of the competition, Vietnam had amassed 27 gold, 25 silver, and 16 bronze medals, finishing second in the overall standings. Host nation Thailand dominated with 43 gold, 50 silver, and 39 bronze medals, while Indonesia took third place with 23 gold, eight silver, and 17 bronze medals. Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines followed in the rankings.

In diving, Vietnamese athletes claimed second place with five gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals. Singapore led the diving competition with ten gold, five silver, and two bronze medals, while Malaysia finished third with four gold, eight silver, and ten bronze medals.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan