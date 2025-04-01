National

Vietnam provides three tons of medical support to Myanmar

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on April 1 handed over three tons of essential medicines and medical equipment in response to devastating earthquakes that struck Myanmar on March 28.

Colonel Nguyen Minh Khuong, head of the ministry’s delegation, handed over the supplies to Sa Weli Frag, director of the Disaster Management Department under the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement of Myanmar with the hope of helping the country overcome difficulties.

The medical aid includes antibiotics, digestive medications, cold and flu remedies, and common basic medical equipment such as blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, blood oxygen saturation monitors (SpO2), stretchers, bandages, antiseptics, and others. The supplies also consist of insecticide sprayers and mosquito spray pumps to prevent disease outbreaks in affected areas.

z6461690807847-0a92bc4a018bc836e8bfa035d0df3652-9324-4025.jpg
Colonel Nguyen Minh Khuong, head of the ministry’s delegation (C), hands over the supplies to Sa Weli Frag, director of the Disaster Management Department under the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement of Myanmar (L). (Photo: SGGP)
z6461690819115-64e3752a967010d8bb9ce0a6c33cf882-8386-48.jpg
Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security provides three tons of essential medicines and medical equipment to Myanmar. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Sa Weli Frag said that supplies will be immediately transferred to the Ministry of Health for distribution to the areas facing difficulties and shortages of medicine and medical supplies.

Earlier, on the evening of March 31, the delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security also donated medicine and essential supplies to the local authorities during the rescue operation in Zabuthiri town.

By Do Trung - Translated by Kim Khanh

