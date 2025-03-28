HCMC to mobilize VND209,500 billion for metro system construction

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, just signed a decision to implement the development of an urban railway system, the Office of the Municipal People's Committee announced on March 27.

Accordingly, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee signed Decision No. 1151/QĐ-UBND to promulgate the implementation plan for Resolution No. 188/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly on the development of urban railway systems in Hanoi and the city.

The decision focuses on establishing a Steering Committee, issuing operating regulations and guidelines for the development of urban railways; creating resolutions related to planning, finance, technical standards, and the development of the railway industry; mobilizing and allocating VND209,500 billion (US$8.2 billion) from the central budget and local government funds, as well as other legal sources; creating a plan for raising ODA funds, issuing local government bonds; starting the construction of Metro Line No. 2 (Ben Thanh - Tham Luong), preparing and evaluating feasibility study reports of seven other lines; implementing compensation, resettlement, relocation of infrastructure, bidding processes, and construction.



Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, it also pays attention to adjusting the planning of areas surrounding the stations; conducting land auctions for urban development under the TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) model; developing the railway industry, transferring technology, and training human resources; creating a plan for staff training and the development of the railway industry; carrying out procedures for mineral exploitation and waste disposal sites according to regulations; restructuring the management model of urban railway investment, establishing an appraisal council and a contractor evaluation team, and organizing conferences to review the two-year implementation of the projects.

Regarding the implementation plan, relevant agencies and units will carry out the plan according to their functions and tasks. They must submit quarterly and annual reports of the implementation to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

The Department of Justice of the city provides instructions for creating decrees and resolutions.

The municipal People's Committee will assign leadership to monitor the progress of projects.

The Department of Transport and Public Works will serve as the focal point for monitoring, urging, and compiling periodic reports.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh