U.S. President Joe Biden to arrive in Hanoi today

U.S. President Joe Biden is going to arrive in Hanoi today for a State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

U.S. President Joe Biden is going to arrive in Hanoi today for a State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

The U.S. President is accompanied by his entourage, including State Secretary Antony Blinken, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer; Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific at the National Security Council Kurt Campell, Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania at the National Security Council Mira Rapp-Hooper, and Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Technology and National Security at the National Security Council Tarun Chhabra.

The visit marks the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership (2013- 2023),

The relations between the two countries have grown enormously from 1995 to the present. President Biden’s visit to Vietnam is a continuity of previous visits by US presidents, consisting of Bill Clinton in 2000, George W. Bush in 2006, Barack Obama in 2016, and Donald Trump in 2017.

The US President’s visit is an important milestone in the Vietnam-US relations, presenting a common journey of the two nations for peace, for peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world.