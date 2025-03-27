Fighter jets rehearse over Ho Chi Minh City in preparation of Reunification Day

In preparation for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, the Air Defense - Air Force conducted a training exercise over Ho Chi Minh City this morning, featuring multiple Su-30MK2 and Yak-130 fighter aircraft and helicopters.

Witnessing the Su-30MK2 fighters execute the breathtaking cobra maneuver over Ho Chi Minh City, many were moved to tears of pride. This advanced aerial technique not only showcases the aircraft's agility and power but also reflects the remarkable progress and capabilities of the Vietnamese Air Force.

For the first time, these units conducted flight training over the heart of Ho Chi Minh City. In the city’s downtown area, the aircraft maintained an altitude of 350 to 400 meters. Upon reaching the Bach Dang Wharf riverbank, where buildings no longer obstructed the airspace, they descended to approximately 200 meters.

Each group flew approximately 3 to 5 minutes apart, consisting of 3 to 4 aircraft. The helicopters maintained a 3-4-3 formation. The first group maintained a distance of one to two kilometers from the next.

Fighter jets rehearse over Ho Chi Minh City skies in preparation of the Reunification Day

As planned, during the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, 13 helicopters, 9 YAK-130 aircraft, and 7 Su-30MK2 fighters will execute intricate aerial maneuvers. They will fly in separate formations, perform turns, and deploy heat traps over the skies of Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City will fire 21 artillery rounds against the backdrop of the National Anthem of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The event will feature a grand parade, including vehicles displaying national emblems, Party flags, national flags, portraits of President Ho Chi Minh, and models symbolizing the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South. Military units, militia, self-defense forces, police, and mass organizations will also participate, with an estimate of 13,000 personnel mobilized for the parade.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan