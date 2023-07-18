Vietnam to send over 320 athletes to compete in ASIAD 19

Vietnam’s National Sports Administration has confirmed with the Organizing Committee of the 19th Asian Games the number of participants for each sport.

Specifically, Vietnam will send over 320 athletes to compete in 32 sports. The goal of the Vietnam delegation is to win three to five gold medals at the Asian Games (ASIAD) 19. The Department of High-Achievement Sports 1, under the National Sports Administration, is in charge of 14 registered sports, the Department of High-Achievement Sports 2 and the Department of Sports for All are responsible for the remaining ones.

The ASIAD 19 consists of 483 categories in 40 sports. Currently, the Vietnamese national sports teams are in the strategic and final preparation phase, ensuring the best condition for athletes to achieve their goals.

Speaking to the press, Mr. Dang Ha Viet, General Director of the National Sports Administration, said that Vietnam has to invest reasonably in human resources, experts, and coaches according to the economic conditions. Athletes are being thoroughly prepared for the competitions, focusing on sports with high medal-winning potential at the ASIAD 19 and Olympic qualifiers.

At ASIAD 18 in 2018 five years ago, Vietnam sent over 352 athletes and achieved a total of 5 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 19 bronze medals.

On July 15, 45 delegations from countries and territories across Asia finalized the number of participants with the ASIAD 19 Organizing Committee. The ASIAD 19 will be held in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province, China from September 23 to October 8 this year.