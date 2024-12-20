Vietnam to have cell-stem cell quality control center meeting Inl't standards

A MOU signing ceremony took place yesterday between Hoa Lam Shangri-La Healthcare (part of Hoa Lam Group) and Cyto-Facto Inc, aimed at collaborative development in cell therapy, stem cells, and gene therapy.

The MOU signing ceremony between Hoa Lam Shangri-La Healthcare and Cyto-Facto Inc

Through this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a partnership between the two organizations, Cyto-Facto Inc will provide training, consultation, and technology transfer in cell and stem cell production (including mesenchymal stem cell production from knee synovial membrane) according to Japanese quality control standards.

They will also provide consultative support in implementing automated cell and stem cell processing systems for Hoa Lam Shangri-La Healthcare. In addition, Cyto-Facto Inc is going to consult on establishing a Quality Control Center for Cell and Stem Cell, adhering to international quality standards, for Hoa Lam Shangri-La Healthcare.

This collaboration is expected to further advance the development of the Hoa Lam Shangri-La Hi-tech Medical Zone, particularly in stem cell and regenerative medicine.

Currently, stem cells are widely utilized in regenerative medicine and chronic disease treatment. Vietnam’s healthcare sector has successfully implemented hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (bone marrow transplant) in treating blood cancer and used adipose-derived stem cells for knee osteoarthritis treatment; applied stem cells for cardiovascular disease treatment as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

International collaboration in stem cell research, development, and application, particularly with Japan – renowned as the “cradle” of cellular technology with three Nobel Prizes in Biomedical – will provide enhanced healthcare opportunities for millions of Vietnamese patients suffering from chronic and severe illnesses.

Cyto-Facto Inc (from Kobe City of Japan) is the first company separated from the Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at Kobe (FBRI) – a core organization within the Kobe Biomedical Innovation Cluster (KBIC), Japan's largest life sciences and biomedical cluster.

Cyto-Facto Inc has accumulated extensive manufacturing technology experience and has implemented production lines for stem cells and immune cells, including CAR-T cells (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cells), iPS cells (induced Pluripotent Stem cells), and MSC (Mesenchymal Stem Cells) at various developmental stages.

Notably, Cyto-Facto Inc is recognized as Asia’s first company to manufacture commercial CAR-T products under the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards of Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S).

By Nguyen An – Translated by Thanh Tam