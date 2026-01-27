Vietnam steps up surveillance as Nipah virus cases emerge in several countries

The Ministry of Health announced that Vietnam is strengthening disease surveillance and preparedness measures amid reports of Nipah virus cases in several countries, while confirming that no infections have been detected domestically to date.

This morning, the Ministry of Health briefed the press on the Nipah virus situation in several countries and outlined preventive measures being implemented in Vietnam.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Nipah virus was first identified in Malaysia in 1999. Human cases were subsequently reported in Bangladesh in 2001, followed by India. Most recently, data from the infectious disease surveillance system indicated that between December 27, 2025 and January 26, 2026, India recorded five suspected cases of Nipah virus infection, including two confirmed cases, at a hospital in West Bengal.

As of January 26, Vietnam has not recorded any cases of Nipah virus infection. However, amid the complex developments of this dangerous disease in several countries, the Ministry of Health has instructed local authorities to strengthen surveillance and prevention measures at border gates, medical facilities, and within communities. Relevant units have also been directed to prepare response and containment plans. The Ministry stated that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with the World Health Organization (WHO) and international partners to ensure timely and effective disease prevention and control measures.

The Ministry of Health classified Nipah virus disease as a Group A infectious disease. The virus is primarily transmitted from animals to humans currently linked to fruit bats in India and may also spread through contact with contaminated food or objects. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals. The incubation period ranges from four to fourteen days, with initial symptoms including headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and sore throat, potentially progressing to dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs consistent with acute encephalitis.

According to the WHO, Nipah virus disease has occurred sporadically in several countries without developing into large-scale outbreaks. The mortality rate among hospitalized patients is estimated at 40–75 percent. At present, no vaccine or specific treatment is available for Nipah virus infection in humans or animals.

To proactively prevent Nipah virus outbreaks, the Ministry of Health recommends that people take the following measures: 1. Limit travel to areas with Nipah virus outbreaks unless absolutely necessary; 2. Monitor health. For 14 days after returning from an affected area, if experiencing symptoms such as headache, muscle pain, vomiting, sore throat, dizziness, drowsiness, confusion, or seizures; contact the nearest medical facility immediately. Limit contact with others and clearly inform medical staff of the travel history; 3. Ensure food hygiene: practice "cook food thoroughly, boil water," wash and peel fruits before eating, avoid eating or drinking fruits that show signs of being bitten or gnawed by animals (bats, birds); avoid drinking tree sap (such as palm sap, raw or unprocessed coconut sap); 4. Avoid close contact with highly contagious animals such as fruit bats; wash hands frequently with soap or disinfectant after slaughtering or handling animals; 5. Limit direct contact with sick people and items from sick people; use masks, gloves, and personal protective equipment when caring for or treating suspected or confirmed cases, and wash hands with soap or disinfectant afterward.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan