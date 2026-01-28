Vietnam orders recall of infant formula amid Cereulide contamination fears

Staff from a responsible agency pay a visit to a dairy shop

The Vietnam Food Administration (VFA) on Wednesday issued an urgent warning and recall order for several infant formula products following international alerts over suspected contamination with Cereulide, a toxin that poses serious health risks to young children.

The VFA, under the Ministry of Health, said it received notifications from the Hong Kong Food Safety Authority (CFS) and Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) regarding the recall of infant formula products linked to potential cereulide contamination caused by the bacterium Bacillus cereus.

Products named in the international recall include Babybio Optima 1, manufactured by Vitagermine (France), specifically batches 894408 (800g, expiry July 9, 2027), 900035 (800g, expiry August 12, 2027), and 900932 (400g, expiry August 18, 2027).

Also subject to recall are two powdered milk products produced by Sanulac Nutritionals Australia Pty including Alula Gold Reflux, batch 8000003387 (900g, expiry March 17, 2027), and Alula Colic & Constipation, batch 8000003407 (850g, expiry March 17, 2027).

To protect consumer health, particularly that of infants and young children, the Vietnam Food Administration has instructed provincial and municipal health departments and food safety authorities to urgently review registration and self-declaration dossiers for the affected products. Authorities are required to coordinate with relevant companies to suspend use and organize recalls in line with manufacturers’ recommendations, while reporting the quantities imported, sold, and remaining in stock, along with proposed handling measures for each batch. Reports must be submitted to the VFA by January 31.

The Vietnam Food Administration also noted that post-inspection checks revealed some of the recalled products are still being advertised and sold on e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Ausmart, and on the social media platform TikTok.

The agency has therefore requested cooperation from the Vietnam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade to direct platforms to halt sales, remove related content, and deal with violating sellers. It has also called on the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports And Tourism to remove infringing advertising content on social media and handle violations in accordance with the law.

The VFA advises parents and caregivers to carefully check product names, batch numbers, and expiry dates, immediately stop using any product on the warning list, and closely monitor children’s health. Medical attention should be sought immediately if symptoms such as vomiting, lethargy, abdominal pain, or diarrhea occur.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Uyen Phuong