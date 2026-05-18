Vietnam tightens health checks amid Ebola outbreak in Africa

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent public health warning following reports from the World Health Organization of an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

On the evening of May 17, the Ministry of Health announced emergency response measures after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of an outbreak of Ebola hemorrhagic fever caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, where more than 80 suspected deaths have been recorded.

According to the WHO, the outbreak has been identified as a public health emergency of international concern, prompting countries to strengthen surveillance, early detection and preparedness measures.

The Ebola virus outbreak has been classified as a public health emergency. (Photo: World Health Organization)

As of May 17, the Democratic Republic of the Congo had recorded eight laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases, 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths linked to the outbreak in Ituri Province. Meanwhile, Uganda reported two laboratory-confirmed cases, including one death in Kampala. Both infected individuals had recently traveled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Ministry of Health said that authorities are closely monitoring developments, regularly updating information from the WHO, and strengthening disease surveillance at healthcare facilities and border checkpoints.

The ministry called on the public to remain calm and follow official updates from the Ministry of Health and the WHO. Travelers returning from affected areas are encouraged to monitor their health for 21 days and avoid direct contact with individuals showing symptoms of Ebola, as well as blood, bodily fluids, or personal belongings of infected patients.

People experiencing symptoms such as fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or bleeding after returning from outbreak areas are advised to seek immediate medical attention and provide information about their travel and contact history.

According to the WHO, Ebola hemorrhagic fever is a severe infectious disease that can lead to serious illness and death. The virus spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected or deceased individuals, as well as contaminated objects and surfaces. Common symptoms of Ebola include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and skin rash. Some patients may also experience bleeding. The incubation period typically ranges from two to 21 days.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong