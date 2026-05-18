Trade unions step up healthcare support for female workers

Trade unions and businesses in Ho Chi Minh City are expanding healthcare programs for female workers through free medical checkups, cancer screenings and reproductive health consultations.

The initiatives aim to help women detect illnesses early, reduce treatment costs, and improve awareness of preventive healthcare.

During the 18th Workers’ Month in 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor organized a series of healthcare programs for female workers, including free cervical cancer screenings using AI technology.

Arriving early at the health screening program, Ms. Tran Thi My Hanh, a garment worker at Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, said that she used her free morning time before starting work in the afternoon.

Before this, many female workers hesitated to go for medical checkups because of the expense and time involved. With free cancer screenings and consultations now available, she feels more confident and aware of the need to care for her health, she said.

She is among thousands of female workers who have received free health examinations and cervical cancer screenings through programs jointly organized by the city’s labor federation and healthcare providers.

Earlier this month, more than 300 female workers at Vietnam Samho Company Limited were examined and consulted on reproductive healthcare by doctors from the city’s Reproductive Health and Family Planning Clinic. The workers also received free medication.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa, a worker at Samho, described the program as highly practical and beneficial. She noted that many female workers rarely undergo regular health checkups due to demanding work schedules, concerns about costs and hesitation over gynecological examinations.

Previously, hundreds of female workers at PouYuen Vietnam Company Limited also received comprehensive medical examinations from doctors at Gia An 115 Hospital, including gynecological checkups, dermatology consultations, abdominal ultrasounds and chest X-rays. In addition to bringing workers to hospitals, the company’s trade union arranged for doctors and medical equipment to be brought directly to the factory for on-site examinations.

According to Mr. Cu Phat Nghiep, Chairman of the Trade Union at PouYuen Vietnam, the company plans to provide health screenings for more than 2,500 female workers during this year’s Workers’ Month. In addition to routine checkups, the program includes screenings for serious illnesses.

The goal is to bring high-quality healthcare services closer to workers, helping them maintain good health and work with peace of mind, he said.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh An, Chairman of the Trade Union at Vietnam Samho, said healthcare and disease screening programs for female workers remain a top priority for the company. In recent years, the company has regularly brought mobile clinics to factories for worker health screenings. The company’s mutual support fund also helps workers cover treatment costs when serious illnesses are detected.

Workers at Vietnam Samho Company Limited receive health consultations from doctors during a medical checkup and cancer screening program held in early May.

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor said its 2026 healthcare support program is expected to benefit more than 12,000 union members and workers across the city. A key feature this year is the application of AI technology in cervical cancer screenings to improve early detection rates.

Ms. Nguyen Kim Loan, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, said the initiative not only provides free medical examinations but also encourages female workers to pay greater attention to reproductive healthcare, regular screenings, and preventive medical habits.

Following early results from the city’s specialized health screening program, doctors found that disease rates among workers were higher than expected. Among 266 workers examined, medical staff detected more than 300 illnesses, including four tuberculosis cases and several suspected cancer cases requiring close monitoring. As a result, the city’s trade union has decided to expand specialized healthcare programs for workers, especially those employed in industries with higher health risks. One major target is to provide cervical cancer screenings for 50,000 female workers, with all costs covered by the trade union and sponsoring organizations.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong