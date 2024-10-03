Travel

Vietnam, Taiwan (China) strengthen tourism cooperation

SGGP

The Tourism Administration, Republic of China (Taiwan) organized a tourism promotion meeting with the participation of airlines and travel agencies in HCMC on October 2 to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and Taiwan (China).

khach-tham-quan-tai-dai-loan-3080.jpg.webp
Vietnamese tourists visit Taiwan (China).

According to the Taiwanese Tourism Administration, the open visa policy makes it more convenient for foreign visitors. Individual tourists from most European countries and the US can enjoy visa-free entry to Taiwan for stays.

In addition, China’s territory is offering a preferential policy for groups of tourists, such as Buy 4 Pay 3.

On the National Day (September 2) holiday, Vietravel company brought 460 Vietnamese travelers to visit Taiwan (China) and offered two round-trip charter flights bringing Taiwanese tourists to Phu Quoc.

In October, the company will have tens of delegations of Vietnamese tourists to join trips to Taiwan (China).

Viet Travel and Communication Joint Stock Company has also brought many groups of Vietnamese tourists to Taiwan. Mr. Pham Anh Vu, Director of Viet Travel and Communication Joint Stock Company said that Taiwan is a potential market with many beautiful attractions that attract many Vietnamese travelers.

According to the Taiwanese Tourism Administration, in 2023, 382,529 Vietnamese tourists were visiting Taiwan, accounting for 94 percent of the figure in 2019. The tourism administration also announced that Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien has been appointed as Taiwan's tourism ambassador for the Vietnamese market.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam# Taiwan (China) tourism cooperation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn