Vietnam, Taiwan (China) strengthen tourism cooperation

The Tourism Administration, Republic of China (Taiwan) organized a tourism promotion meeting with the participation of airlines and travel agencies in HCMC on October 2 to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and Taiwan (China).

Vietnamese tourists visit Taiwan (China).

According to the Taiwanese Tourism Administration, the open visa policy makes it more convenient for foreign visitors. Individual tourists from most European countries and the US can enjoy visa-free entry to Taiwan for stays.

In addition, China’s territory is offering a preferential policy for groups of tourists, such as Buy 4 Pay 3.

On the National Day (September 2) holiday, Vietravel company brought 460 Vietnamese travelers to visit Taiwan (China) and offered two round-trip charter flights bringing Taiwanese tourists to Phu Quoc.

In October, the company will have tens of delegations of Vietnamese tourists to join trips to Taiwan (China).

Viet Travel and Communication Joint Stock Company has also brought many groups of Vietnamese tourists to Taiwan. Mr. Pham Anh Vu, Director of Viet Travel and Communication Joint Stock Company said that Taiwan is a potential market with many beautiful attractions that attract many Vietnamese travelers.

According to the Taiwanese Tourism Administration, in 2023, 382,529 Vietnamese tourists were visiting Taiwan, accounting for 94 percent of the figure in 2019. The tourism administration also announced that Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien has been appointed as Taiwan's tourism ambassador for the Vietnamese market.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh