SGGP, VYEA jointly hold art show to nurture future generations

Yesterday afternoon, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Ho Chi Minh City and the Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs (VYEA) held a meeting at the headquarters of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper to jointly hold an art program to nurture future generations.

Editor-in-Chief of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong, Chairman of VYEA Pham Phu Truong, Standing Vice Chairman of the Association Nguyen Tri Quang, and Vice Chairman of the Association Le Anh Tu attended the meeting.

The art program will take place on September 16 at HCMC -based Hoa Binh Theater to call for social contributions to support the activities of the YBA project - House of Knowledge. Container Library belongs to the VYEA’s Golden Heart Foundation and the program "Lighting up faith - Overcoming difficulties to go to school" of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper. This is a music program with a humanitarian purpose and spreading many messages from life.

The program aimed to build schools and a container library - House of knowledge with 2,000 books and full equipment including a bookshelf, 1 computer, 2 tablets, smart TV with an internet connection, library management software, 2 cameras, clean water, electricity for lighting in addition to scholarships, uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, school supplies, bicycles, health insurance, warm clothes, life jackets, milk, essential food to local students.

The goal of the cooperation in organizing the music program is to call for financial aid for at least two container libraries each worth about VND500 million and other gifts in parallel activities of the program "Lighting up faith - Overcoming difficulties to go to school" of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper to take care of disadvantaged children and students in localities across the country.

Sharing at the signing ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Tri Quang said that with the desire to foster future generations, the association always pays attention and carries out community activities such as spreading reading culture, and educational programs.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong said at the meeting that programs with good community values ​​have always been focused on by generations of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. The newspaper takes heed of more programs for the sake of the community and disadvantaged children every year. For the future generation to be fully and comprehensively developed physically and mentally, it is a good wish for us to carry out this program together."

With a history of 48 years, Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper has launched social and charity programs - trademarks of the newspaper - such as Vo Truong Toan Award, Ton Duc Thang Award, and Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship. During the Covid-19 epidemic season, the newspaper also quickly and effectively implemented several programs to support poor workers and people such as gracious rice cars, companions of pregnant women, and a family helping a family impressing city readers’ hearts. Hundreds of billions of Vietnamese dong have been given to the poor for many years through the newspaper's programs.

During the past 29 years, nearly 1,000 members of the association have always appreciated the implementation of programs and projects for the community to help disadvantaged people overcome difficulties. The association has organized more than 300 activities for the benefit of the community and nearly VND 200 billion was given to poor people.