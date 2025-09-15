Vietnam strengthens medical tourism cooperation

Vietnam is setting its sights on becoming a more attractive destination for visitors seeking both leisure and healthcare services.

Vietnam is setting its sights on becoming a more attractive destination for visitors seeking both leisure and healthcare services, following the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Health for the 2025–2030 period.

Vietnam is focusing more on developing its medical tourism sector. Photo baophapluat.vn

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed as part of the International Travel Expo HCMC (ITE HCMC 2025).

It marks a significant step towards strengthening the partnership between tourism and healthcare, two sectors that are increasingly recognized as having the potential to complement each other and create new, high-value services for both domestic and international travelers.

According to the agreement, the two ministries will work closely to develop policies and practical measures that enable the tourism industry to make use of available healthcare resources, while helping hospitals and medical centers reach out to new groups of clients through tourism channels.

This cooperation is also expected to enhance the training of human resources, with an emphasis on improving both professional skills and public awareness about the role of medical tourism in Vietnam’s broader economic development.

Officials noted that medical tourism is becoming an important trend worldwide, and Vietnam has the opportunity to join this wave by making full use of its strengths.

By linking hospitals, clinics and wellness centers with travel agencies, the country can create specialised products that allow visitors not only to relax and discover new destinations but also to take care of their health and benefit from reliable medical services during their trips.

In recent years, several provinces and cities have begun to explore this potential. Hanoi and HCMC, with their modern medical facilities and experienced staff, are positioning themselves as centres for advanced treatment combined with urban tourism.

Quang Ninh and Hue, well known for their cultural heritage, have introduced wellness and rehabilitation services linked with sightseeing. Coastal cities such as Da Nang, Khanh Hoa and Phu Quoc are also promoting health-oriented travel experiences that make use of their natural resources and seaside resorts.

The combination of tourism and healthcare not only creates more choices for visitors but also helps localities diversify their tourism products. Instead of focusing solely on traditional sightseeing or beach holidays, destinations can now offer integrated packages that address both the need for relaxation and the demand for health improvement.

This is especially relevant in the post-pandemic context, where many travellers place greater emphasis on wellness, preventive care and medical security while on holiday.

The MoU between the two ministries is expected to provide a clearer framework for cooperation. With stronger connections between the tourism and health sectors, Vietnam will be able to improve service quality, ensure higher safety standards, and enhance the overall experience of visitors.

At the same time, the initiative will bring new opportunities for medical establishments, from public hospitals to private clinics, to expand their services and tap into an emerging source of revenue.

By actively encouraging collaboration across ministries, localities and enterprises, Vietnam hopes to shape medical tourism into a signature product.

This development will not only add to the country’s competitiveness in the regional tourism market but also contribute to the long-term improvement of healthcare services for its own citizens.

