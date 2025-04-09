Vietnam, Spain aim for comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and Spain are collaboratively advancing their relationship with the aim of establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership.

This morning, following official talks and a document handover ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez held a joint press briefing.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the joint press briefing this morning

At the press conference, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that the visit conveyed a strong message of the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening and deepening their relationship, paving the way for a new phase of friendship and cooperation aimed at establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Spain in the near future.

The Prime Minister noted that the Vietnam-Spain relationship is progressing well across all sectors, welcoming the impressive growth in bilateral trade and the strong presence of Spanish businesses and investors in Vietnam.

From 2019 to 2024, bilateral trade turnover grew by an average of nearly 9 percent annually. In 2024, it reached a record high of US$4.72 billion. People in the two countries have developed greater mutual understanding and connections through programs that promote cultural, artistic, and tourism exchanges.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the joint press briefing.

More and more Spanish tourists are coming to Vietnam and Spanish is being studied by many young Vietnamese people.

The two sides reached a strong consensus on key directions to advance bilateral relations in the near future. These include strengthening political trust, enhancing the effectiveness of economic cooperation, and deepening collaboration in promising areas such as science and technology, as well as security and defense.

Both countries also agreed to coordinate more effectively in addressing global, people-centered, and comprehensive challenges—serving the interests of their citizens and contributing to peace, cooperation, and development regionally and globally.

The two sides reached strong agreement on six specific areas of cooperation. These include continued effective implementation of the Vietnam–EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to drive a breakthrough in bilateral trade between Vietnam and Spain, as well as between Vietnam and the broader EU. They also agreed to convene the first session of the Joint Committee on Economic, Trade, and Investment Cooperation in 2025.

The two Prime Ministers witness the exchange of cooperation documents between ministries and agencies of the two countries.

Both sides welcomed the signing of a new financial cooperation program, which is expected to enhance the effectiveness of investment collaboration in areas aligned with the countries’ respective strengths, potential, and development needs.

Vietnam welcomed Spain as one of the first countries to ratify the Vietnam–EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and expressed hope that Spain will advocate for the remaining EU member states to complete the ratification process. Additionally, Vietnam called on the European Commission to promptly lift the "yellow card" warning related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing imposed on Vietnamese seafood products.

Vietnam has proposed that Spain serve as a bridge to strengthen ties between Vietnam and the European Union, as well as Latin American nations. Reciprocally, Vietnam has agreed to act as a conduit to bolster Spain's relations with the ASEAN bloc.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez characterized his visit as the commencement of a series of future engagements, highlighting Vietnam's significant role in Asia and its growing proactive leadership on the international stage. He affirmed the Spanish Government's support for the European Union's policy towards Southeast Asia amidst increasing global complexity, and underscored Spain's foreign policy priority of strengthening ties with dynamic economies like Vietnam, pledging continued support and partnership.

The Spanish Prime Minister stated that the visit contributes to consolidating and enhancing bilateral ties, deepening political and diplomatic relations, and paving the way toward elevating the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and investment cooperation.

Spanish businesses are very interested in expanding their business in Vietnam in important areas such as railway infrastructure; currently, Spain is the country with the second longest high-speed railway system in the world. Spain will support about EUR300 million for Spanish businesses to increase their presence in Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez added that Spain supports free trade and maintains a world order based on rules.

Previously, the two Prime Ministers witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between ministries and agencies of the two countries.