Vietnam-South Korea Cultural Festival to open in HCMC at weekend

The Vietnam-South Korea Cultural Festival will be held on Le Loi Street in the center of HCMC on October 26-27, the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam announced.

Vietnam-South Korea Cultural Festival was successfully held for the first time in 2022 and attracted more than 12,000 visitors in 2023.

This year’s event will present to visitors a wide range of activities, including the 2024 Hanbok Promotion Week; introduction of a project promoting the export of traditional products of South Korea to foreign countries in 2024 launched by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; performances of Hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) and Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress); music show with the participation of artists of the two countries; K-food fair; Vietnam-Korea cultural and tourism Quizshow and more.

Director of the Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam, Choi Seung Jin said that this year’s festival is organized with the support of Korean agencies. It is an opportunity for locals and visitors to learn about Korean traditional culture. The Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam will continue to organize different events in other localities bringing the people of the two countries closer through cultural activities.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh